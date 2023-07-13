Watch Now
Women pop out of trunk with scissors to rob man during online date

Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 13, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man believing he was on a date ends up robbed in Annapolis.

It happened Wednesday around 7pm.

The victim told police he met a woman from a dating app in the 600 block of Admiral Drive.

They reportedly then drove together in the woman's car to a nearby parking lot to talk.

That's when suddenly two more women wielding a pair of scissors popped out of the car trunk and demanded money from the victim.

Police say the man handed over some money and escaped.

All three women got away.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

