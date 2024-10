ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Annapolis Thursday night.

It happened around 5:30pm in the 1700 block of Forest Drive.

Annapolis police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified, but her identity won't be released at this time.

Authorities are asking for the public to help in locating a blue Toyota Camry, tag #9EW6970, operated by a black female person of interest.

If located, please call APD at 410-268-9000 or 911.