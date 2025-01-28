Woman violates probation by allegedly threatening to blow up Maryland churches, pastors

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown woman is being held without bail for allegedly making online threats against a pair of local churches and their pastors.

Salamah Bassem Audi, 35, is accused of targeting Gateway Experience Church in Williamsport and The City of God in Hagerstown in a series of blog posts.

Audi reportedly expressed her intention to blow one pastor up into "itty bitty pieces" while heading to his car.

Investigators linked the blog back to Audi, prompting an arrest warrant to be issued.

Audi is now charged with two counts of arson threat and a count of threat of mass violence.

Court records show Audi is already on probation for a November 2023 malicious destruction of property conviction, for which she served three days in jail.