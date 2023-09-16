Woman, two kids displaced following townhouse fire in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A woman and her two children have been displaced due to a townhouse fire in Edgewood.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Judy Way for the fire.

Fire officials say it took 35 firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was said to be an unattended candle, ruling it accidental.

Both the woman and her children, ages 7 and 3, were not home at the time of the fire.

Damages are estimated at $75,000.

Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping the family.