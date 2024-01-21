Woman struck, killed in Howard County Saturday

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police is seeking a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday.

Just before 5:00 p.m., a woman was crossing a crosswalk on Baltimore National Pike when she was struck by what police believe to be a 2013-2018 silver Nissan Altima.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the vehicle continued east on Baltimore National Pike.

Anyone with information on the striking vehicle should contact police at 410-313-4750.