Woman struck, killed by postal van in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a postal van in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road around 10:40 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of the van was leaving out of the Mobil gas station on Connecticut Avenue and was preparing to turn when they struck the woman, who was walking across the apron of the driveway.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Officials say the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation.