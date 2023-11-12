Woman struck and killed while trying to catch her dog

BALTIMORE — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car while trying to catch her dog.

Just after 8 p.m. on November 3, police were called to the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.

There, police found a 62-year-old woman had been hit by a car.

According to the police, the woman's dog got loose and ran into West Belvedere Avenue. She ran into the street to try to catch her dog when she was hit by a car.

She was taken to the hospital. She died on November 9.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606 or 911.