Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — A woman is dead after a crash in Cecil County early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the area of Maryland Route 213 for reports of a pedestrian crash.

Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling south when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailed remained on the scene as well.

No charges are being filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.