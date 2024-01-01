Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman shot in parking garage multiple times by boyfriend on New Year’s Day

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 11:34:49-05

BALTIMORE — A woman was hospitalized after being shot by her boyfriend early New Year's Day.

It happened around 1:22 a.m. Officers were patrolling the area near the 400 block of East Baltimore Street when they heard gunshots coming from a parking garage in the Unit block of Guilford Avenue.

Police say they stopped a man that was leaving the garage as they arrived. He was searched and a handgun was recovered from his pocket.

It was locked, indicating it had recently been fired police say.

Officers continued searching and found a 22-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face. She identified the man coming out of the garage as the shooter and her boyfriend.

She was taken to hospital where she is stable. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices