Woman shot in parking garage multiple times by boyfriend on New Year’s Day

BALTIMORE — A woman was hospitalized after being shot by her boyfriend early New Year's Day.

It happened around 1:22 a.m. Officers were patrolling the area near the 400 block of East Baltimore Street when they heard gunshots coming from a parking garage in the Unit block of Guilford Avenue.

Police say they stopped a man that was leaving the garage as they arrived. He was searched and a handgun was recovered from his pocket.

It was locked, indicating it had recently been fired police say.

Officers continued searching and found a 22-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face. She identified the man coming out of the garage as the shooter and her boyfriend.

She was taken to hospital where she is stable.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.