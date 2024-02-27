Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting of man in Annapolis in 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 33-year-old woman, who fled to Florida after fatally shooting a man in Annapolis, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Ronnisha Harris, was sentenced to 60 years with all but 30 suspended, with the first five years to be served without the possibility of parole.

Annapolis Police Department

This stems from an incident that happened on March 2, 2023. Officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for reports of gunfire.

Once there, they found 48-year-old Raphael "Ray-Ray" Johnson Jr., dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Surveillance video showed Harris chasing Johnson Jr.,and firing at him multiple times.

Police say, after closing the distance, she is seen firing a single shot to the back of the victim's head.

Harris eluded police for weeks, but U.S. Marshals captured Harris on May 24 in Tampa, Florida.

On January 4, 2024, Harris entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime in court.