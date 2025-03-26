Woman sentenced after stealing over $25K from 95-year-old grandmother

BALTIMORE — A woman has been sentenced after stealing over $25,000 from her grandmother.

Karen McAlister was sentenced to eight years, suspending all but 18 months, five years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay restitution of $30,000.

McAlister gained Power of Attorney from her 95-year-old grandmother Pauline Vick after she started showing signs of dementia in October 2021.

In November 2021, McAlister added her name to her grandmother's bank accounts. Officials say she started withdrawing money almost immediately.

She used this money to lease and furnish a luxury apartment.

McAlister made three cash withdrawals of $5,000 and took over $20,000 from the accounts between March 5 and April 8. Just a few months later, the accounts were overdrawn.

Investigators were tipped off when McAlister's aunt received a letter from the bank saying one of the accounts had a negative balance. She went to an Older & Disabled Persons Unit luncheon hosted by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

She spoke with investigators and they picked up the case.

Surveillance photos of McAlister making the cash withdrawals from the bank were obtained by the State's Attorney's Office.

Vick passed away in November 2023, and her estate will receive the restitution.