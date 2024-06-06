Woman rescued from her car following flash flooding in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Neighbors in a development off Emmorton and Abingdon Roads watched as an intersection turned into a lake with cars parked along the side left floating.

Dave Johnson, a photographer who lives in the neighborhood, captured video of a woman being rescued from her car.

"When I went out front I saw the rafts going down and I was like 'what the heck is going on,' so I walked down the road and when I turned the corner I was a little bit in disbelief at the amount of water down the end of the street here," said Johnson.

Rescue crews had to break open the sunroof of the woman's car to get her out.

Johnson turned his camera away out of respect as they got her safely in the raft.

"It was a little difficult to see people trapped in their car and somebody getting rescued off the roof," said Johnson.

The woman's daughter posted online saying she's doing okay at home.

As for neighbors they say the flooding for this intersection has gotten worse.

"This was the worst I've ever seen it and I heard one of our neighbors I'm not sure which house here was displaced," said Mary Lloyd whose lived here for a few decades.

They're hoping the county does something to mitigate the flooding before the next big storm.