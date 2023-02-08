Watch Now
Woman rescued from fire in Parkville

WMAR
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:30:37-05

PARKVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were able to rescue a woman from a residential fire in Parkville on Wednesday.

The fire occurred in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue.

The woman was transported to Bayview Burn Center with serious injuries.

Firefighters have not yet discovered a cause for the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

