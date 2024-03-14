Police: Teen raped, murdered woman after she turned down offer to clean snow off car

BRUNSWICK, Md. — A 17-year-old faces adult charges for the sexual assault and murder of a woman in Brunswick.

Tammy Sue Coates, 61, was discovered dead inside her Ninth Avenue apartment on January 17.

Police say evidence at the scene led them to Juwaun Terry Stewart, who lives nearby.

On the day of the murder, it was snowing. Stewart reportedly asked Coates if he could clean her car off, for which she declined.

Detectives believe this led to Stewart entering Coates' unlocked apartment, where he allegedly attempted to rob her.

During the struggle, Stewart is accused of raping and killing her.

Brunswick Police say officers were familiar with Stewart from past interactions.

In fact he was already taken into custody for a separate crime, shortly after Coates' murder.

