Woman loading groceries carjacked, teen suspect hits police car while fleeing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A teen is facing multiple charges after an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for an armed carjacking at the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road.

According to police, a woman was placing her groceries in her car when a juvenile approached with her with a handgun.

The suspect, a 15-year-old, took her keys and fled in her vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle and began to pursue the suspect as he continued to flee.

During the chase, the suspect struck a police car and a private vehicle at Hilltop Lane and Forest Drive and another private vehicle at Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road.

Both vehicles that were struck suffered disabling damages.

The stolen vehicle was disabled as well, causing the suspect to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by police.

The teen is facing armed carjacking and numerous other offenses on a juvenile citation.

No one in any of the vehicles needed medical attention on scene.