Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Belair Road

BALTIMORE — A 60-year-old woman died after a vehicle crash in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers patrolling the 5800 block of Belair Road noticed a two-vehicle accident.

One of the drivers, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide information on what caused the crash.

The Baltimore Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

