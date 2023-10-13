Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Belair Road

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:29 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 22:29:45-04

BALTIMORE — A 60-year-old woman died after a vehicle crash in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers patrolling the 5800 block of Belair Road noticed a two-vehicle accident.

One of the drivers, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide information on what caused the crash.

The Baltimore Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices