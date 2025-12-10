Woman kidnapped from Gaithersburg crash scene before being raped

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — DNA evidence ties a California man to a Maryland rape case.

It all started last December at a restaurant on Shady Grove Road in Rockville.

That's where a woman ordered food and a drink from the bar.

An unidentified man soon approached, insisting on paying the tab.

The woman allowed him to do so, before returning to her table.

After beginning to eat and drink, the woman reported feeling sick, at which time she tried driving home.

On her way, the woman crashed at the intersection of Sam Eig and Great Seneca Highways.

Afterwards, the unidentified man appeared offering the woman help.

Police say the man led the woman to his car, and against her will, drove her to an apartment in Prince George's County, where she was forcibly raped.

From there, the man allegedly took the woman back home, only to rape her again.

Two days later, the victim underwent a forensic examination at the hospital.

Detectives developed a DNA profile that matched a prior sample taken by the U.S. Army of a 27-year-old man named Mauricio Martinez-Garcia, from Madera, California.

Turns out Martinez-Garcia is also connected to a sexual assault in Los Banos, California, which helped solve the Montgomery County case.

Martinez-Garcia remains in California custody, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Detectives believe more victims are possible.

Anyone with information can call 240-773-5400.

