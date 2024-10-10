Woman hits 'lover' with Suburban truck, later dies in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A possible crime of passion leaves one dead in Lexington Park, Md.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second degree murder, homicide by vehicle, first degree assault, and driving under the influence.

According to Maryland State Police, a 50-year-old woman, Simone Stewart, of Lexington Park, allegedly got drunk, got behind the wheel of a Chevy Suburban, and hit 53-year-old Demeatrum Scarborough.

It happened on Monday, October 7th, around 1pm in St. Mary’s County.

Authorities say both Stewart and Scarborough were in a relationship and were locked in an argument before the incident.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack arrived on the scene at Spring Valley Drive and Valley Court in Lexington Park to find Scarborough shortly after the incident.

The 53-year-old was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Medstar Washington Hospital and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact homicide investigators at the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. All calls may remain confidential. The investigation is active and ongoing.