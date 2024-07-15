Woman fighting for life after being shot in Dundalk, suspect arrested

DUNDALK, Md. — A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot overnight in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Police were called to the 300 block of Sollers Point shortly after 3am.

On scene they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred near Avondale Road and Cedar Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

As for the suspect, police did not release their name or any details of what led to their arrest.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.