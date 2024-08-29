Woman faces DUI charge after 23-vehicle crash that left 12 injured on Bay Bridge

A woman faces charges for a 23-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured back in January on the Bay Bridge.

On January 27, just after 7:45 am, officers arrived on the westbound span of the bridge.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and 11 additional people were taken to local hospitals.

Police found a blue 2018 Honda Civic that was involved in the crash and identified the suspect as Gwendolyn Persina.

It was believed that Persina, 48, was driving at high speeds when she hit another car, causing the chain-reaction crash.

Following the investigation, Persina was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, causing life-threatening injuries while driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and other charges.

Police and deputies with the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office took Persina into custody Wednesday.