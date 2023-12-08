Woman, dog struck and killed trying to cross Outer Loop in Prince George's Co.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A woman and a dog are dead after crash that happened early Friday morning in Prince George's County.

The victim was identified as Kerri Snead, 32, of Virginia. Another person was traveling with Snead and they were uninjured in the crash.

A dog was also struck in the crash and died on the scene.

Just before 3 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Outer Loop Interstate 495 for reports of a crash.

Police say Snead's vehicle was traveling south when it started to experience a mechanical issue.

Snead, the passenger and the dog got out of the car and attempted to cross the Outer Loop. As a result, Snead and the dog were struck by a Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No charges are being filed at this time.