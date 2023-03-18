Watch Now
Woman dies following being struck by a pickup truck in Northwest Baltimore

Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — A woman was killed following a pedestrian crash that happened Friday night in West Baltimore.

Around 8:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. North Avenue to investigate a pedestrian struck.

The pedestrian, now identified as 42 year-old Heidi Rose, was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rose was attempting to cross West North Avenue when she was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

That pickup truck lost control shortly after Rose was hit, crashing into a raised median and a jersey wall.

The driver, a 48-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

CRASH Team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911.

