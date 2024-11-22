Woman dies after head-on collision in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County Police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clarksville on Thursday.

Investigators say a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the 13100 block of Triadelphia Mill Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons and struck a 2017 Toyota 4Runner head-on.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 4Runner was taken to Shock Trauma for serious injuries.

Police say Triadelphia Road was closed for two and a half hours.