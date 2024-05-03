Woman dies after getting trapped under lawnmower in Fallston

FALLSTON, Md. — A woman was trapped under a commercial lawnmower and passed away. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Willow Vale Drive in Fallston. Investigators say the woman was operating the lawnmower and flipped over in a drainage ravine. It is unknown how long she was trapped under the mower.

Neighbors on the scene attempted to perform CPR before emergency responders arrived. Around 5:18 p.m., the woman was removed from under the lawnmower by the first responders. The paramedics tried to save the woman’s life. However, she passed away at 5:39 p.m. on the scene.