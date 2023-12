ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a tree in Lothian, Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road for a crash.

Officers discovered a 2018 Toyota Yaris was traveling on Route 4 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Shaela Rene McCray, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.