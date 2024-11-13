Watch Now
Woman dead following collision with golf cart in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman is dead after an incident involving a golf cart in Annapolis.

On Saturday, at 7:24 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill at the request of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The fire department was already on scene helping an injured person.

Police say 32-year-old Mary Blasetti suffered life-threatening injuries following an incident involving an E-Z- GO golf cart.

She was airlifted to Shock Trauma where she died two days later.

The Traffic Safety Section is actively investigating the collision.

