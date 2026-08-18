Woman dead, child injured following crash in Rockville

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A woman is dead and a child was injured following a crash in Montgomery County Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a car. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say her son, a child who was also struck, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This collision remains under investigation.