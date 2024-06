BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after three people were attacked by dogs on Friday night.

Officers initially arrived to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street for a dog bite.

Authorities say two stray pit bulls attacked three victims, and one of the victims, a 50-year-old woman, later succumbed to her injuries from the attack.

Two officers fired their weapons, striking one of the dogs.

Both dogs have been recovered by officers and Animal Control.

The investigation remains active.