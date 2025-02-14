Woman convicted after stealing 65K to pay restitution in different case

BALTIMORE — A Frederick County woman pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft after stealing $65,000 to pay restitution in a different theft case.

On April 5, Cheryl Gray was convicted in a separate felony theft scheme related to her work as an insurance producer.

When sentenced, Gray already repaid $305,995.55 in restitution but still owed $63,536.46 in additional funds.

After her release from prison, she was ordered to pay the remaining amount, as part of her probation. In order to pay the money back, Gray came engaged in a new theft scheme.

Gray stole $65,000 from a friend falsely claiming that she needed the money for medical treatment.

She will be sentenced in the Circuit Court for Frederick County on March 17.