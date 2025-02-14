Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman convicted after stealing 65K to pay restitution in different case

Money
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money
Posted

BALTIMORE — A Frederick County woman pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft after stealing $65,000 to pay restitution in a different theft case.

On April 5, Cheryl Gray was convicted in a separate felony theft scheme related to her work as an insurance producer.

When sentenced, Gray already repaid $305,995.55 in restitution but still owed $63,536.46 in additional funds.

After her release from prison, she was ordered to pay the remaining amount, as part of her probation. In order to pay the money back, Gray came engaged in a new theft scheme.

Gray stole $65,000 from a friend falsely claiming that she needed the money for medical treatment.

She will be sentenced in the Circuit Court for Frederick County on March 17.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are