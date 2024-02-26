Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman charged with sleeping over at Annapolis City Hall

AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WMAR Staff
AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 10:24:04-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis woman broke into City Hall and spent the night there, said Annapolis police.

Maureen Donovan, 64, was found sleeping in the conference room at about 7:44 a.m. Feb. 22, police reported. Donovan lives nearby in downtown Annapolis, according to online court records.

She said she snuck into the building, on Duke of Gloucester Street, by following an employee who used their ID badge to get in the night before.

She ate Hot Pockets from the break room and took the gavel from City Hall chambers, said police.

Donovan was charged with burglary and theft, and was ordered held without bond, according to online records.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices