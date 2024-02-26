Woman charged with sleeping over at Annapolis City Hall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis woman broke into City Hall and spent the night there, said Annapolis police.

Maureen Donovan, 64, was found sleeping in the conference room at about 7:44 a.m. Feb. 22, police reported. Donovan lives nearby in downtown Annapolis, according to online court records.

She said she snuck into the building, on Duke of Gloucester Street, by following an employee who used their ID badge to get in the night before.

She ate Hot Pockets from the break room and took the gavel from City Hall chambers, said police.

Donovan was charged with burglary and theft, and was ordered held without bond, according to online records.