Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman charged after setting her porch on fire with someone inside the home

She is charged with attempted murder and arson
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
File
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 13:49:59-04

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An Edgewood woman is accused of intentionally setting the front porch of her home on fire while someone was still inside.

Members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, surrounding departments, and the Harford County Sheriff's Office all responded to the fire early Sunday morning.

Sheriff's deputies were first on scene and was able to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

Once extinguished, deputies discovered the owner, Christina L. Beattie, was inside of her neighbor's home.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the neighbor reported that Beattie was staying with her after they had responded to an argument that occurred earlier between her and another man staying at the home.

The neighbor asked Beattie to stay with her while the man stays in the house.

20 minutes later, the neighbor told deputies that Beattie had left, and when she came back to her home, Beattie's house was on fire, and the man was still inside.

Deputy State Fire Marshal's were requested to conduct an investigation in which they determined the fire was intentionally set.

Beattie was charged with first and second degree arson, first and second degree malicious burning, and attempted murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices