Woman carjacked at Kohl's in Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside Kohl's in Severn on Wednesday evening.

It happened at about 7:55 p.m., at the Quarterfield Crossing shopping center off of Quarterfield Road.

Four males drove up to the victim, who was sitting in her 2020 black Nissan Altima in the Kohl's parking lot, said Anne Arundel County police.

One of the males came up to the victim's car, displayed a handgun, and told her to get out of her car. The suspects then fled in her Altima.

No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area but haven't found the suspect.

The main suspect is described as 20 to 29 years old, with facial hair, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6155. Callers can stay anonymous by contacting 410-222-4700.

