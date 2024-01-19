Woman carjacked at knifepoint outside Glen Burnie Walmart

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Baltimore man faces charges after allegedly carjacking a woman outside a Glen Burnie Walmart Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30pm in the parking lot of the store located on Chesapeake Center Drive.

Police say Brian Keith Whittington, 26, approached the victim asking for a ride.

When she declined, Whittington reportedly pulled out a hunting knife and demanded the woman's vehicle.

Responding officers spotted Whittington driving away and tried pulling him over.

He initially refused, but the car broke down at which point police took him into custody.

Online court records show Whittington was issued a criminal summons just two days prior for an unrelated theft in Anne Arundel County.

This despite him already being on probation for a June 2022 handgun violation in Baltimore County.

In that case Whittington was given five years behind bars, but the judge chose to suspend the entire sentence and instead place him on three years supervised probation effective last April.

Whittington has other past arrests on his record including for assault and drug possession.

He's currently being held without bail.