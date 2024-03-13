Woman attacked along jogging trail in Centennial Park, police search for suspect

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating after a woman reported being attacked along a jogging trail in Centennial Park.

The alleged assault happened around 6:30am Monday.

According to the 24-year-old victim, an unknown man came from behind and hit her.

Police say the woman escaped with only minor injures. She did not require medical attention.

The suspect is described as being 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 in height, and was last seen wearing a plain black baseball cap and cloth medical mask.

Citizens can expect to see an increased officer presence in the area, according to the police department.

Anyone with information can call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.