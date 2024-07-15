Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested in connection to PNC Bank robbery in Glen Burnie

ATM Anniversary
Gerry Broome/AP
This photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, shows an automated teller machine keypad. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
ATM Anniversary
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 15, 2024

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob a PNC Bank in Glen Burnie.

On July 12, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank on 7301 Ritchie Highway for a hold-up alarm.

Police say a woman, 20-year-old Di'Amani Jones, approached a teller, implied she was armed and demanded cash.

The teller placed the money in a bag while another employee triggered the alarm.

Jones fled the bank after receiving the money. An officer later found Jones in a gold Mercury near Kuethe Road.

She was arrested and charged.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices