Woman arrested in connection to PNC Bank robbery in Glen Burnie

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob a PNC Bank in Glen Burnie.

On July 12, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank on 7301 Ritchie Highway for a hold-up alarm.

Police say a woman, 20-year-old Di'Amani Jones, approached a teller, implied she was armed and demanded cash.

The teller placed the money in a bag while another employee triggered the alarm.

Jones fled the bank after receiving the money. An officer later found Jones in a gold Mercury near Kuethe Road.

She was arrested and charged.