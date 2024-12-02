Woman and two dogs dead after trailer fire in Elkton

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A woman and two dogs are dead after a trailer fire in Cecil County Friday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of East Old Philadelphia Road for a reported trailer fire.

The fire was reported from inside the trailer as the occupants discovered it was on fire.

Firefighters arrived quickly and a man inside the trailer escaped unharmed. However, his girlfriend and dogs were still inside.

Officials say the the fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes but the woman and the dogs were unable to escape.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

"While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, tragedies like this remind us of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter when the risks increase. We must also remain vigilant as we light our homes to stay warm. Always ensure smoke alarms work, don't leave space heaters unattended, and never overload electrical outlets. This winter, let's prioritize the safety of our families and communities so that no one has to suffer the heartbreak of a preventable fire," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.