Woman allegedly pays $1K in murder-for-hire plot targeting ex-boyfriend

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two women were arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot in Montgomery County.

53-year-old Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon and 40-year-old Reyna Gomez Lopez have been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Chacon has also been charged with first-degree solicitation to commit murder.

This stems from an incident that happened on June 28, 2024.

Detectives were contacted by a case worker at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Family Justice Center. The case worker got information that Chacon attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Police say Chacon was communicating with her former sister-in-law, Gomez Lopez, indicating Chacon paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 to find someone willing to commit the murder.

A bank transfer confirming the payment was also discovered.

Gomez Lopez is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

