Woman accused of starting apartment fire after attempting seance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A Hagerstown woman was charged after she allegedly set her apartment on fire.

April Hough, 45, was arrested at the scene after it was determined she intentionally started a fire inside her apartment, then temporarily barricaded herself inside a rental office.

Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

Around 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, numerous agencies responded to the Ridge Apartments for reports of an apartment fire.

When they arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the three-story apartment building.

Officials say after they talked with witnesses, they were told Hough barricaded herself in the rental office after telling staff she started the fire.

They contacted Hough inside the rental officer where she told them she was performing a seance before the fire broke out.

Investigators learned she removed several fire extinguishers throughout the building before the fire broke out.

Hough was charged with arson first-degree, malicious burning first-degree, malicious destruction of property over $1,500 and reckless endangerment.

She is currently being held without bond.