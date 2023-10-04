Woman accused of stabbing man with box-cutter at Wegmans

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 22-year-old Severn woman is charged with stabbing a man with a box cutter at Wegmans in Gambrills on Tuesday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County police said Hannah Marie Shields had a box cutter and charged a 21-year-old man while he was shopping at Wegmans at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, on South Main Chapel Way.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Oct. 3.

The victim blocked the assault, and tried to restrain the suspect, when he was stabbed in the torso. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

She was ordered held without bond after being charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, and having a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, according to online court records.