Woman accused of beating husband to death with cane dies awaiting trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The woman accused of beating her husband to death died in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health while she was awaiting trial.

Gail D'Anthony, facing first-degree murder charges, was in MDH custody because she was found not competent to be tried on those charges.

A competency hearing was scheduled for July 9, 2024.

This all stems from an incident that happened in March 1, 2023, around 7:38 p.m.

Westminster Police responded to the 300 block of Royer Road for the report of a cardiac arrest and found John D'Anthony, Gail's husband, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy confirmed some of his injuries were a broken neck, two black eyes and large contusions to his hands.

It was determined these injuries were inconsistent with a fall or natural death and his death was ruled a homicide.

On May 24, detectives became aware of a witness with additional information.

Police say Gail told this witness she killed her husband by pushing him to the ground where he hit his head on the floor.

She then left the room and returned with a cane, which she allegedly used to hit John on the head, and then used the cane to prevent him from getting up.

Gail was arrested on June 21.

On January 10, she was committed to the MDH because she was a danger to herself and others police say.

She died on May 13, and officials were notified.

Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker commented, “Gail D’Anthony did not escape justice via her death. She will now answer for her crimes to a higher authority. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jack D’Anthony.”