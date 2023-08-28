Woman, 13-year-old girl charged with attacking Applebee's employee

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A Baltimore woman and a 13-year-old girl are accused of attacking an Applebee's employee and threatening them with a stun gun in Anne Arundel County.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, at Applebee's off of Crain Highway in Gambrills.

The 13-year-old customer, identified only as a girl from Curtis Bay, is accused of physically assaulting an employee, said Anne Arundel County police.

A woman who was accompanying the girl - 33-year-old Megan Lynn Miller, of Curtis Bay - allegedly pulled out a stun gun and pointed it at the other employees. Both the girl and woman threatened to return and "shoot up the place," said police.

Miller was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Both the girl and Miller were arrested.