Woman & 12-year-old son critically missing

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Missing since February, 43-year-old Rozmyn Miller and her son, Jacob, who is 12.

Rozmyn’s sister, Krysten, says she sought medical consultation back in February and took off against medical advice from her doctor without looking back.

“She left AMA from the hospital and took Jacob, and we haven’t seen him or her since then,” added her sister.

A graduate of the Baltimore’s Institute of Notre Dame and Hampton University, Rozmyn Miller has been successful in life, but now she and Jacob may be living out of her car, a white Volkswagon Tiguan, and their family has recently learned she put her own house up for sale shortly after they disappeared.

Last week, the two were spotted in Prince George’s County.

“A lady saw her last week at a park in Bowie, and they said that she looked distraught,” Krysten told us, “Jacob looked distraught. He looked like he hadn’t had a haircut in months and that they weren’t being taken care of, basically being neglected.”

The question for the family now is whether what they describe as the mother’s ‘mental health crisis’ could put her son at risk.

“I don’t think she would actually harm him, but with situations like this, your mind can tell you to do crazy things,” said her sister, “I don’t think she would harm him, but you never know.”

Krysten says whatever break her sister may be going through, if she’s listening, there’s only one voice she wants her to focus on right now and that is her own.

“I just want you to know that I love you. I love Jacob, and whatever you’re going through, don’t listen to what they’re telling you. We love you and we will help you through it all.”

If you have any information on the Millers’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

