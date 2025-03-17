WMAR-2 News pays a visit to Rossville Elementary for Careers on Wheels

ROSEDALE, Md. — For the third year in a row, Rossville Elementary School is putting on Careers on Wheels.

It's their career fair where local professionals can show off their jobs to the next generation.

A slew of vendors showed up, from police and garbage services, to a small farm.

Even WMAR-2 News' Linnea Hoover made an apperance, accompanied by the WMAR-2 News Wrangler.

"So, outside, our younger scholars got to experience six different careers. And inside, we had about 28 different presenters," said Svetlana Wright, program coordinator.

All of these different professionals made their presence felt to give children a glimpse of what is possible.