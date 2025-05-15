WMAR-2 News' Jeff Morgan participates in annual Faidley's Crab Derby

BALTIMORE — A showdown in downtown Baltimore ahead of the Preakness.

WMAR-2 News' Jeff Morgan faced off against five of crab jockey's in the annual Faidley's Crab Derby.

Morgan's crab struggled out of the gate, but eventually found its stride.

Coming in third, losing to Matthew Scales, the seafood marketing director for the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

He told WMAR the secret to taking home the gold.

"It's getting pissed off at you right? So, they walked backwards. So, I knew just by, while he was like that in there, that was my crab. It was a she, and I know they're a little bit more maybe feistier, so maybe that was my secret trick," said Scales.

The winning crab is spared, sent back into the bay.

The others face a more seasoned fate, doused in Old Bay and served up steamed.