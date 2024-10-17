WMAR-2 News and you, supporting victims of domestic violence

TOWSON, Md. — Blankets, sheets, towels. They may seem like typical household items to you. To some families, they mean a fresh start in life.

“This is how we can make sure that our clients, whenever they flee, they have what they need to be able to become successful and independent,” says Florencia Carrizo Helou, associate director of development, House of Ruth Maryland.

WMAR-2 News partnered again this year with House of Ruth Maryland for our Fill the House donation drive. Our team was out at Towson Place shopping center Wednesday collecting.

House of Ruth Maryland provides victims of domestic violence with what they need to rebuild their lives safely and freely. They service more than 11,000 people a year.

“A lot of our clients leave the intimate partner relationships with nothing, with their families, and this is a way to be able to give back to clients,” Carrizo Helou says.

Contributions came in from Weis Markets, Kimko Realty, Von Paris Moving, and you, our generous viewers, like Annie White.

“You know, we’re all humanity and we all need to look out for each other,” White says.

House of Ruth can always use more donations and more volunteers. You can help by going to their website, hruth.org.

And if you’re in an unsafe situation, help is available. You can call their 24-hour hotline at 410-899-7884.