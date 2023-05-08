Witnesses wrestle gun away from Odenton bar shooter

ODENTON, Md. — Police are looking for a gunman wanted in a shooting at a bar in Odenton Sunday.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to My Place Bar on Annapolis Road around 1:45am.

Witnesses said two people inside the bar got into an argument, leading one of them to pull a gun and shoot the other.

The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Onlookers were able to wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter before he fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.