Witness assaulted while video taping Dollar General shoplifters

CROFTON, Md. — Police are in search of two masked suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a witness who recorded them shoplifting from a Crofton Dollar General.

It happened Sunday around noon at the store on Defense Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police said the suspects were on their way out when the store's anti-theft alarm sounded.

One suspect allegedly tried pepper spraying a worker who began to follow.

A witness saw what was happening and pulled out their phone to tape it.

That's when the suspect pushed them down and stole the phone before taking off in a white Mitsubishi SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

