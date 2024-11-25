“Without the community, we wouldn’t be here”: Lexington Market gives Thanksgiving meals to people in need

BALTIMORE — The nation’s oldest public market is doing something new. Giving back to a community that has supported it for more than two centuries.

Lexington Market opened its doors to the community Monday for a free Thanksgiving dinner for the first time. They call it “Nourish the Neighborhood.”

“Without the community, we wouldn’t be here,” says Daniel Hyon, co-owner of Garden Produce, one of the businesses at the market. “So, it’s about time that we give back to the community that supports us.”

It all came together about three weeks ago, when Hyon brought the idea to the market’s general manager, Jamal McCord. A few other businesses joined in and together they provided a turkey dinner with all the traditional fixings.

“The area that we’re in unfortunately it is a massive food desert,” McCord says. “So, we want to make sure that those that we see every day that are just outside that may be in need, that we feed them.”

They invited some of their regulars, customers they know may be homeless or in need. As well as those living in some of the shelters, veterans, and people with disabilities.

And those who live near the market, like Janeen and Steven Lewis.

“It gives us a place to go and I’m glad they doing something for Baltimore,” Janeen says.

The Lewis’s and other guests rocked to the upbeat music. Making it feel more like a family dinner than a gathering of strangers.

Organizers say they’ll do this again next Thanksgiving and are looking at other times throughout the year, like Easter.