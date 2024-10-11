With truck drivers in high demand, CCBC is working to fill the gap

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Truckers are in high demand, and there aren't enough to meet it.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts more than 240,000 jobs will open up each year over the next decade.

In Maryland, that means more than 3,000 jobs to fill every year.

On Friday, some help was introduced to fill that gap.

The Community College if Baltimore County, along with federal officials, showcased how federal grants are helping.

CCBC received $132,000 in grant aid.

Destiny Franklin is one person who took advantage.

The former city schools teacher says she couldn't have afforded otherwise.

"It created an opportunity for me to attend this course without having to pay for it. And money was a big thing. Like, if I couldn't afford it, I probably wouldn't have done it. So, this grant made it possible for me to even be here speaking with you right now," said Franklin.

The grant also lets the school increase its enrollment.

The college's president says they'll soon be training nearly 500 new drivers every year.