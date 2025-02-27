With the new Key Bridge on the horizon, Turner Station is worried about its air quality

Linwood Jackson's home is his paradise.

“It's a beautiful community,” says Jackson of his Turner Station neighborhood. “It's one of the few communities, other than down in AA County, where you can live on the water. And that, that's priceless to me.”

His home is the closest in Turner Station to where the Key Bridge was. That's 695 passing over it.

“That inner span was the first part of the Key Bridge,” he says. “The one that's wider is the second span.”

And that's why these are here…air quality monitoring sensors. The University of Maryland began studying the air quality in Turner Station last year, just before the bridge collapsed.

More than 30,000 vehicles passed here daily when the bridge was up. If you thought it would be quieter since the bridge is out, you'd be wrong.

Over there, where Linwood is pointing, is Tradepoint Atlantic, a hub for big distribution companies like Amazon. Trucks are still on the move through here 24 hours a day.

“It's less cars, but they double trucks,” he says. “What they do is, they run their route from the Maryland Port Authority to Tradepoint Atlantic, zip, zip, zip, zip, back and forth they come by this commute, back and forth, back and forth.”

This spot, Linwood’s home, is considered a super site for air pollution. It's the only property here with three monitors.

“Same truck you filmed going across the bridge, now here it is,” he says.

Linwood and his neighbors are concerned about how construction on the new bridge will affect them.

“We all need to be monitored,” he says. “As I and many others said, you need to test all of us. Don't be that after you complete the task and we get sick, ‘All y'all was like that before we started this.’”

Next up for Turner Station: noise monitors. Johns Hopkins will be doing a study on noise pollution here. And Linwood's home will get those, too.